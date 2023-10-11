Guwahati: Two persons suspected to be involved in a fake India currency note (FICN) racket were arrested by a team of city police from the Jalukbari area of Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday.

As per a source, a police team from the West Guwahati Police Department had inputs about two persons related to an FICN racket.

Based on the input, the police team comprising a Special Operations Group (SOG) and Jalukbari Police carried out a raid near the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra.

During the raid, they apprehended one person identified as Mofidul Islam of Lakhimpur.

The accused was found to be involved in the racket and was further questioned.

On further investigation, he led the police to his accomplice named Rofik Uddin of Laluk in Lakhimpur.

He was caught from their rented accommodation in the Mirza area on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The police following their arrested found one FICN printing machine and 433 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination having a face value of Rs 2,16,500.

A police source said that while the notes are confirmed to be fake, the machine does not seem to be real.

The source added that the machine is just a cover to dupe other people into believing that they had a fake note printer and get huge sums of money from them.

The accused are being questioned regarding the seizure.

It may be mentioned that the source of most of such crime or the origin of machines has now been found to be in Lakhimpur.

The police are trying to establish the exact connection behind the racket.