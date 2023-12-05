Aizawl: The swearing-in of a new council of ministers in Mizoram has been proposed to be held on Friday, an official said.

The swearing-in ceremony, however, will be finalised when the chief minister-designate meets Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, she said.

ZPM leader Lalduhoma, who is designated for the chief minister, is likely to meet the governor at 10 am on Wednesday to stake a claim to form the government.

Officials of the Election Commission and senior officials in the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office will also meet the governor on Tuesday evening to submit due-constitution notification of the state assembly elections, the official added.

Meanwhile, a ZPM leader said that Lalduhoma will hold a meeting with elected MLAs, Val Upa Council, a decision-making body or high command of the party, and other party leaders, at 8 pm on Tuesday to discuss the formation of a new government.

Among others, the meeting will also likely discuss the formation of the council of ministers and portfolio distribution, he said.

The ZPM, a relatively young political party, swept the state assembly polls on Monday ousting the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga by bagging 27 out of 40 seats, according to poll results announced by the Election Commission.

The MNF reduced its tally from 26 in 2018 to 10 this time, while the BJP secured two seats.

The Congress managed to secure only a single seat against five in 2018 polls.

Polling for the 40-member assembly polls was held on November 7, where more than 82 per cent of over 8.57 lakh voters cast their votes.