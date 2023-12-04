Agartala: Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday said that the BJP’s landslide victory in three states holds significant importance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, showcasing the clear rejection of the Congress and INDIA alliance by the people.

Speaking at a press conference held at the State BJP headquarters this afternoon, Chief Minister Dr. Saha emphasized that the BJP’s triumph in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh signifies the victory of self-reliant India, honesty, transparency, and good governance.

“During these elections, there was an attempt to divide people based on caste. The citizens of these three states have responded to the Congress by voting against them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consistently stated during the elections that there are only four castes in the country – women, youth, farmers, and people from poor sections. The strength of the nation lies in the self-reliance of these four categories,” he said.

Dr. Saha mentioned that, under PM Modi’s leadership, every deprived individual in the country is benefiting from the government’s flagship schemes.

“People have rejected Congress in this election. Once again, it has been proven that the citizens no longer want Congress. This hat trick of results is a preview of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The outcome reflects the people’s support for Modi’s anti-corruption efforts. The citizens have voted for a robust government, witnessed by people worldwide, and we will certainly win both seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the state,” concluded Dr. Saha.