KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has called for an early resolution to the Naga political issue.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said that his government is committed to facilitate a peaceful, honourable and early solution to the Naga political issue.

The Nagaland CM made this statement while speaking on the ocassion of the state’s 61st statehood day.

Rio called upon all Naga political groups, government of India and other stakeholders to iron out the remaining differences and to arrive at a peaceful and early resolution to the Naga political issue.

“While making all efforts to continue marching on the path of development and progress, we continue to give top most priority to the peaceful resolution of the Naga political issue, which has been the innermost desire of our people for a very long time,” he said.

He added that the “central and state governments are keen and committed, not only to continue these special measures but to do even more” for Eastern Nagaland.