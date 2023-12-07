SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has reiterated its opposition to the introduction of the railways system in Meghalaya.

The KSU said that it will continue with its stand against the introduction of railways in Meghalaya till the time inner line permit (ILP) system is not implemented in the state.

KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah said that efficient anti-influx mechanisms must be put in place to ensure that indigenous populations are not being outnumbered in their own state before railways get introduced in the state.

He said, “We have seen from time to time, the chief minister and other cabinet ministers are making tall claims that introduction of a goods train will bring benefits to people especially the farmers but they failed to see the danger that once railway tracks are in place, passenger train will ultimately be introduced.”

Also read: Meghalaya: Traders urge govt to release unused coal challans for legal transportation

“Without ILP or any other effective mechanisms to tackle influx, Meghalaya, having a microscopic population of indigenous people, cannot afford to bring railways whether it is goods train or passenger train,” the KSU leader said.

He also urged the Meghalaya government to take up the issue of implementation of ILP in the state with the Centre.

The KSU leader also slammed the central government for being ‘silent’ on the issue of ILP implementation demand in Meghalaya.

“It is very surprising that the Centre is keeping silent on the demand till today despite several memorandums submitted for the immediate implementation of ILP in Meghalaya,” he said.