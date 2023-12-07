Shillong: Meghalaya People Coal Trader Welfare Organisation president, John Frankie Rymbai, has urged the state government to expedite the release of unused coal challans from auctions held in May and November.

This move, he says, is crucial to prevent revenue loss and promote legal coal transportation.

With the festive season approaching, local businesses are uniting in their appeal for the government to allow them to transport coal legally with proper documentation.

He said that it will not only benefit traders but also generate income for the state.

Rymbai expressed concern over the unchecked transportation of coal through exit gates, highlighting the significant revenue losses and illegal trade of its fuel.

He further stated that there was a need for timely regulatory checks to address these issues and ensure financial stability for the state.