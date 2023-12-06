DIBRUGARH: The transport department in Dibrugarh, Assam has launched a crackdown on traffic violators.

The department has collected Rs 45 lakh in fines from traffic violators in the past few months.

From April to November, the department focused on various traffic violations including drunken driving, overspeeding, riding bikes without helmets, and driving without seat belts.

This resulted in a total of 17,792 offences being recorded.

“In the last eight months, we registered 7,737 cases of overspeeding and collected fines amounting to Rs 35.03 lakh. We also registered 8,275 offences of helmetless bike riding and collected fines totalling Rs 65.7 lakh,” stated Dibrugarh DTO Hirakjyoti Deka.

“There were 1,699 offences of driving without seat belts resulting in the collection of Rs 34.6 lakh in fines. Moreover, we identified 81 cases of drunken driving”, he added.

Deka further highlighted that the transport department in the Dibrugarh district has witnessed a remarkable increase in revenue collection, generating Rs 50.79 crore in the last eight months. This represents a 64.5% increase compared to the previous year.