Dimapur: Six years after successfully completing its project in Nagaland, the Fostering Climate Resilient Upland Framing System in the Northeast (FOCUS) on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to hand over its assets to the line departments in the state to continue its work.

Chief Secretary J. Alam chaired the asset handover and MoA signing at the Nagaland civil secretariat.

The FOCUS project, supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), aimed to enhance the climate resilience and agricultural income of 1,18,000 households in Nagaland.

The project completion workshop, held in Kohima on June 3, created and strengthened vital agricultural and allied infrastructure, improved market access, and played a transformative role in enhancing rural livelihoods and local economies.

Agriculture production commissioner and mission director, FOCUS, Wezope Kenye, in his message, said it was a very significant day marking the official closing of the project’s six-year journey. He emphasised that handing over assets to the line departments is a step forward in ensuring the sustainability of the project.

Saying that the foundation has been laid, Kenye said the project will now depend on the concerned departments to take it forward. He asked the line departments to continue promoting the needs of the farming community in Nagaland.

Chief secretary Alam said the FOCUS project brought an encouraging picture compared to many other projects implemented in Nagaland.

Alam asked the departments to make the best use of the resources available and mobilise, maintain, upscale and expand the projects for the benefit of the people.