GUWAHATI: As many as seven people have been rescued from the clutches of human traffickers in Kamrup district of Assam.

The rescued persons hail from the states of Jharkhand, Tripura and Assam.

The rescued persons include six women and one child.

The victims were brought from Tripura and Jharkhand, while some were from Udalguri, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam.

They were rescued from a house near the Rangia railway station in Assam.

Also read: Assam: Two arrested with arms, ammunition in Karbi Anglong

The Assam police launched an operation to rescue the victims after receiving information that they were kept confined in a house by a group of human traffickers.

However, the accused human traffickers managed to escape and evade arrest.

The police informed that efforts are underway to nab the accused.