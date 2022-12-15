DIPHU: At least two persons have been arrested by the police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam for allegedly possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

Both the persons were arrested by the police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam in separate incidents.

In the first of the incidents, one .32 pistol was seized from a person in Dilaji near Diphu in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Wednesday night.

He was immediately taken into custody by the Assam police.

In the second incident, one more .32 pistol and a few live rounds of ammunition were recovered from another person, policer informed.

The man was arrested from Tarabasa under Dokmoka police station in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.