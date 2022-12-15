GUWAHATI: The court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Kamrup-Metro in Assam has directed the police to register a case against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

The police in Assam have been asked to register a case against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for his controversial remarks about Hindu youth marriage.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

The Kamrup-Metro CJM court in Assam directed the officer-in-charge of Assam National Council to take judicial action against Ajmal.

Notably, the AJP filed a total of 14 FIRs against Ajmal over his remark at different police stations across Assam.

Also read: Assam: Wildlife researcher Anwaruddin Choudhury gets Kaziranga Wildlife Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Ajmal courted controversy by advising Hindus to marry at a young age for producing more children like Muslims.

AIUDF chief and Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal has come under fire for his remarks that “Hindus should adopt the ‘Muslim formula’ and get their children married at a young age”.

“Muslim men marry at the age of 20-22, and Muslim women also marry at 18 after the permissible age by the government. On the other hand, they [Hindus] keep one, two or three illegal wives before marriage, they don’t give birth to babies, enjoy themselves and save money,” he claimed.

He also ruffled some feathers by indicating that Hindu men do not have it in them to reproduce when they wed at 40 years after enjoying a near-conjugal life with more than one woman.