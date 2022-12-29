GUWAHATI: A total of only 317 Greater Adjutant Stork bird were spotted in and around Guwahati city in Assam.

This figure has been released by an NGO named Early Bird, working in the field of forest and wildlife conservation.

The NGO conducted a survey of the Greater Adjutant Stork in and around Guwahati city in Assam on Sunday.

According to its survey, which was for the 20th consecutive year, only 317 Greater Adjutant Stork were spotted in and around Guwahati city in Assam.

Of the total 317 Greater Adjutant Stork, 273 were spotted in the Boragson dumping area in Guwahati, Assam.

As per the NGO, where birds were seen in Guwahati 10 or 12 years ago, not a single could be traced in those areas at present.

Early Birds and other organizations’ latest combined census figure is only 1974 Greater Adjutant Storks throughout Assam.

If more efforts are put in to count birds, including in Kaziranga, it may reach 3000, a release stated.