Guwahati: Three men in Jorhat, Assam were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting police personnel.

As per reports the accused assaulted the police personnel inside the police station in Rowriah.

Pritam Bora, Aditya Sarma and Moon Moon Das were accused of attacking the police official.

The accused were residents of the Rowriah area who allegedly assaulted a Home Guard for intervening them from assaulting another person who they had accused of hitting them with a vehicle.

While an investigation has been initiated, the three have been taken into custody.

A police official said that the three had “brought in” a person to the police station accusing him of rash driving. The accused had allegedly assaulted the person inside the police station and when the home guard tried to intervene, they also assaulted him.

Following this, the accused were arrested by the police for assaulting an on-duty personnel and legal actions were initiated.