GUWAHATI : The city of Guwahati has been witnessinga poor Air Quality Index for some time.

Dust and debris have degraded the air composition causing the people to face problems in the city.

Currently, the Air Quality Index will continue to remain at 289 till 4 pm.

The Enforcement Branch of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a drive on Monday which entailed vigorous and surprise checks at several construction sites in and around Guwahati city amid the plummeting air quality levels.

According to reports, dust and debris emerging from construction sites have led to air pollution consequently bringing about plummeting air quality levels in the city.

The inspection conducted by the team of officials from the enforcement branch of GMC reportedly revealed that the construction site has not used the protection net or cover to block the dust and debris emanating from the construction site.

The poor Air Quality has been compared with the poor Air Quality in Delhi which dropped to 245 AQI engulfing the city in January.

This caused smog which caused minimum visibility triggering respiratory health and other diseases of the people.

The situation calls for some drastic measures to curb the pollution to prevent the AQI from dropping into severe level.