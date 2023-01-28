New Delhi: Two Indian Air Force aircraft have crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh, with search and rescue operations underway.

The two aircraft, a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000, had taken off from the Gwalior air base, where an exercise was being carried out.

There were two pilots onboard the Sukhoi-30 and one onboard the Mirage 2000.

According to initial reports, two of the pilots have been rescued safely, while a chopper has been dispatched to rescue the third pilot.

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained and the IAF has initiated a court of enquiry to determine whether a mid-air collision had occurred. The crash has raised concerns among locals, who have been warned to stay away from the crash site.

The Indian Air Force has also issued a statement appealing to the public to not spread any rumours or speculation regarding the accident until the results of the enquiry are available.

