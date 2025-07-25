Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Vice-Chancellors of seven state universities at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

The event marked a momentous step in strengthening academic leadership in Assam’s higher education landscape.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and several senior state government officials graced the occasion with their presence.

Their presence underlined the Assam government’s strong commitment to improving and modernizing the state’s universities through dedicated and capable leadership.

Governor Acharya took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to share his reflections on the ceremony on Friday evening.

He wrote: "Today at Raj Bhavan, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellors of seven universities in the state were administered their oath of office. On this august occasion, Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji, Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu Ji, and senior officers of the state government were specially present."

In his address, the Governor emphasized the vital importance of academic leadership in shaping the future of the state. He called upon the new Vice-Chancellors to work with vision, integrity, and a spirit of innovation. He also encouraged them to focus on ensuring quality education, academic discipline, and institution-building.

The event comes at a time when the Assam government is working to align the state’s academic ecosystem with national educational reforms. Under the National Education Policy and other regional initiatives, the government has prioritized leadership appointments and faculty reforms in its mission to transform higher education.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who took office as the 32nd Governor of Assam on 30 July 2024, has a long-standing association with education. He began his journey as a teacher in Varanasi in 1973 and later led the “Child Education in the Village” movement. His previous roles as Governor of Sikkim and Manipur (additional charge) have further strengthened his image as a reform-minded and education-focused public servant.

Officials further officially named the seven newly appointed Vice-Chancellors and their respective universities: Prof. Mahadev Patgiri of Sibsagar University, Prof. Ganesh Chandra Wary of Kokrajhar University, Prof. Niranjan Roy of Gurucharan University (Silchar), Prof. Jyoti Prasad Saikia of Jagannath Barooah University, Prof. Hitesh Deka of Nagaon University, and Prof. Mukul Bora of North Lakhimpur University.