GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the 162nd birth anniversary celebrations of Rabindranath Tagore commemorated as Rabindra Jayanti held at Pragjyoti ITA Machkhowa in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Speaking on the programme organized by Assam Linguistic Minorities Development Board, Government of Assam, Assam Governor Kataria said that Tagore was a legend in the world of music and literature who was also an emissary of goodwill among nations.

Rabindranath converted music into an instrument of peace and harmony.

He used his writings to bring hope and reason wherever there is conflict and discord.

To audiences across the world, Rabindranath Tagore brought a message of optimism – and conviction about the shared destiny of humankind.

Through his progressive writings, Rabindranath endeavoured to bring down the walls of prejudice and remind people of the essential oneness of mankind, Kataria added.

The Governor said, “The Visva-Bharati University established by Rabinanath Tagore even today is a focal point for international students wanting to experience the cultural and aesthetic values of India.

The university is an epitome of Guruji’s deep spiritual insight into music which effortlessly unite the strains of the western and Indian schools and weave their diverse threads together,” he said.

Assam Governor said, “Today, a hundred and sixty two years later, Rabindranath Tagore is still an icon.

“His music still lives on. Just as his writings are acclaimed by critics and connoisseurs of literature, his Rabindra Sangeet has been embraced by generations in the sub-continent and studied across the world,” Assam Governor said.

“Kataria said that Rabindranath Tagore’s music has the power to transcend boundaries and it has its footprints in different countries and continents.

Governor Kataria further said that the birth anniversaries of great men and remind us of their great personalities and charismatic creations, tells the importance of their relevance and usefulness in today’s context.

Nowadays, on the birth anniversaries of great men, their pictures and statues are formally cleaned and garlanded, programmes are held to praise them, rallies and morning processions are taken out, but these have meaning only when we follow the path shown by them and Follow his teachings in life,” the Governor added.

The Governor also said that Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore was well versed in various genres of literature.

He had unmatched talent in the field of literature, education, music, art, theatre and education.

Due to his humanistic outlook, he was a true world poet.

As a result of his immense contribution in the field of literature, he was honoured with the Nobel Prize for Literature.

The Governor also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore.

The board had organized Rabindra Sangeet and dance competitions across the state of which the Governor handed over the prizes to all the winners in the function.

The programme was attended by Minister of Environment and Forest, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Water Resource and Parliamentary Affairs etc Pijush Hazarika, Mayor Guwahati Mrigen Sarania, Chairman of Assam Linguistic Minorities Development Board Shiladitya Dev along with a host of other dignitaries.

Earlier, the Governor also attended the celebration of Rabindra Jayanti organized by Greater Guwahati Rabindra Jayanti Udjapan Samiti which was held at District Library.