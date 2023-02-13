TURA: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has claimed that the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has been proactive and worked overtime to ensure peace in the state.

“Many might have thought that the state is prone to insurgency and will remain the same. However, we were committed to ensure that peace and tranquillity prevails in the state. Our intelligence is always on alert to extortion and other anti-social activities, and we have been able to bust such cases to ensure that such activities do not occur,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

Referring to the pressure groups-sponsored violence in Shillong – the capital of Meghalaya, CM Conrad Sangma, who is also the national president of the NPP, said that the people of the state fear to walk in the streets of Shillong after certain instances.

“There have been many instances of law and order problems, but it doesn’t mean that the government has been silent. Our police have worked overtime to overcome such problems to ensure that peace could be restored,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Speaking about his government’s vision to have Meghalaya among the top 10 states in the country, CM Conrad Sangma said, “Many ridiculed our vision. We have ensured that we have made Meghalaya proud in various sectors.”

He added: “Our government worked on a mission mode with set targets to ensure that Meghalaya is put on a path of development on fast track mode.”