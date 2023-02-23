KOHIMA: Election campaigning in the poll-bound Northeast state of Nagaland has gained momentum with just a few days left for the polling.

Parties and candidates in Nagaland are going all out to woo the voters of the state.

Among the major issues in Nagaland highlighted by the parties during the election campaigning this time is the Naga political issue.

Speaking on the matter, senior Congress leader and former union minister Shashi Tharoor has said that a solution to the vexed Naga political issue is long overdue.

Tharoor said that the Congress party intends to see the Naga political issue gets resolved soon and Nagaland steps into the path of development.

“The Narendra Modi government had in 2015 announced that Naga accord was achieved but later backtracked saying it was only a Framework Agreement. They are now saying that talks are underway,” Shashi Tharoor said.

Tharoor made this statement while addressing an election rally at Congress Bhawan at Kohima in Nagaland on Wednesday.

“Nagas deserve better than this kind of deception, corruption, dishonesty and inefficiency,” he said.

“The BJP should not be allowed to conceal its basic orientation, that is, belief in ‘one nation, one religion, one language, one culture and one leader’,” he said, citing attacks on religious minorities and wondering why the BJP government remained silent.