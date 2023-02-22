DIMAPUR: Casting of votes through postal ballot by polling personnel, police personnel and others drafted in election duty for the ensuing February 27 elections to the Nagaland legislative assembly began across the state.

The five-day postal ballot voting, which is held from 9 am to 4 pm, will culminate at different places across districts in Nagaland on February 24.

Nagaland chief electoral officer (CEO) V Shashank Shekhar cast his vote through postal ballot for Kohima town assembly seat at Kohima DC’s office on Wednesday.

Shekhar expressed his happiness on being part of the election process in Nagaland, which has been called the festival of democracy.

He expressed hope that everyone will come together and ensure that the elections are conducted in the true spirit of democracy.

Among other officers who exercised their franchise on Wednesday (February 22) included Nagaland additional CEO Ruokuoviltuo Khezhie.

The Nagaland CEO, as part of the systematic voters’ education and electoral participation, also held an interactive session with the campus ambassadors of various government higher secondary schools and colleges of Nagaland in his office.

He exhorted the students to participate in the election process in Nagaland in an ethical and fair manner.

The students shared their opinions on voting based on merit and capability of the candidates and not by force due to money and pressure.

The Nagaland CEO also issued a public notice stating that the voter information slip will not be allowed as proof of identity of voters although it is prepared and issued to the voters to facilitate them in knowing the serial number of electoral roll in their polling station, date of poll and time.

The notice said all electorate who have been issued electors photo identity card (EPIC) have to produce it for their identification at the polling station before casting their votes.

Those electors who are not able to produce the EPIC will have to produce alternative photo identity documents for establishing their identity such as aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, passbooks with photograph issued by bank/post office, PAN card, driving license, service identity cards with photograph issued to the employees by the central or state government PSUs or public limited companies, among others.