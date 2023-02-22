Dimapur: During a drive to enforce the Model Code of Conduct in Nagaland, the police reportedly seized unaccounted cash of Rs 5 lakh from a government vehicle being used by a senior officer as a flying squad for election purposes in Kohima, Nagaland.

In a bid to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct during the election process, Nagaland Police conducted a two-hour state-wide drive on Tuesday.

The cash was handed over to the Election Expenditure Monitoring Committee in Kohima after following due procedure. Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, Shanavas C, said the money would be kept in the treasury, and the person can make an appeal within seven days citing reasons.

Apart from the unaccounted cash, Nagaland Police, along with SST, FST and CAPF officers, conducted an exercise following intelligence inputs about vehicles with fake government number plates or “On Election Duty” stickers being used to disrupt the election process. As a result, 975 kgs of areca nuts, Rs. 1.5 lakhs and other varieties of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were seized.

All senior officers of Nagaland Police were involved in the operation.

Government vehicles of senior officers of the state/central government, including the escorts accompanying Special Police Election Observers en route to Mokokchung, were also checked.