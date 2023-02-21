Dimapur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Narendra Modi government has no political will to implement the agreed solutions to resolve the Naga political issue.

Addressing an election rally at Diphupar village ground here on Tuesday afternoon, Kharge recalled that PM Modi announced on August 3, 2015, that the Naga issue has been resolved with the signing of the ‘Naga Accord’ which was later renamed as the ‘Framework Agreement.’

“Nearly eight years down the line, this has become an empty boast. There is nothing on the ground,” he said.

Also Read: Assam | Guwahati double murder: Amarjyoti Dey’s body found near Dawki

He said though all the civil societies, especially the All Nagaland Gaon Burah Federation, had demanded the implementation of political solutions, the present state government is indulging in delaying tactics on the pretext that more talks are needed. He said chief minister Neiphiu Rio must tell the people of Nagaland his real intention all along.

He said adding this “topical issue” does not even figure in the 41-page BJP manifesto for Nagaland.

Kharge said it was Congress that had actually initiated the process to find a solution to the Naga political issue. “Even now, this is one of the top-most commitments of the Congress party in our manifesto,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP is hell-bent on creating a divide within Nagaland and abrogating the provisions of Article 371 (A) which will pave the way for easy implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, which is the mainstay of the party’s divisive agenda.

Saying that the BJP’s politics is aimed at destroying the indigenous and unique culture of the Nagas, Kharge said the people of Nagaland must stand against this attack on the culture of Nagaland and the politics of polarisation and hatred.

Also Read: Assam: BPF to contest Lok Sabha polls independently

On Congress’ contribution towards the development of Nagaland, the Congress chief said Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on August 1, 1959, announced in Parliament the decision to convert the Naga Hills Tuensang Area into the state of Nagaland which was formally inaugurated on December 1, 1963.He said it was the Congress-led governments who had first agreed to talk at the highest level on the Naga issue.

“For Congress, the welfare of the state of Nagaland has always been of utmost priority and we assure you it will always be so,” he said.

Pointing to the failures of the BJP-NDPP state government, Kharge said while the high court buildings in Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura were completed in 2013, Nagaland still awaits the completion of the high court building, the foundation stone of which was laid by the UPA government in 2007 along with the three other states.

The failure of the state government has also adversely impacted the completion and functioning of the proposed medical colleges in the state, he added.

Kharge also outlined the Congress Party’s promises for development of eastern Nagaland and assured to implement seven guarantees given to the people of Nagaland such as Rs 3,000 old age pension per month for senior citizens, 33% reservation for women in urban local bodies, among others, if voted to power.

Kharge also spoke on burning national issues such as high inflation, high rate of unemployment, attack on democratic institutions and economic situation.