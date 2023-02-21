Dimapur: Republican Party of India (Athawale) president Ramdas Athawale declared that his party will support the BJP-NDPP alliance if it returns to power in Nagaland.

Addressing media persons at the residence of party candidate Z Kasheto Yeptho for Ghaspani-II assembly constituency at Chekiye village here, Athawale said his party has fielded eight popular and capable candidates for the February 27 elections in the state. Though the RPI (A) has put up candidates for the first time in Nagaland assembly elections, the RPI (A) exuded confidence that his party candidates will emerge victorious in three to four seats in the state and added that Yeptho will be the leader of the elected members.

Also Read: Assam | Guwahati double murder: Amarjyoti Dey’s body found near Dawki

He further mentioned that RPI (A) is an independent and separate party.

He said though his party tried to forge an alliance with the BJP and NDPP, it did not work out. However, he said the RPI (A) will part of the next BJP-NDPP government in the state.

“The NDPP and BJP alliance will again form the government in Nagaland. My relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are good. We will be part of the next government in Nagaland,” Athawale, who is also Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment said.

Also Read: Assam: BPF to contest Lok Sabha polls independently

On the party’s plans for Nagaland, he said they will work for the overall development of the people of the state.

In his address, Yepth said his party will primarily focus on the development of road infrastructure, equal opportunities for all and health care.