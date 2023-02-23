Guwahati: Assam has received a major boost to its healthcare education with the National Medical Commission (NMC) approving additional 100 MBBS seats at the Nagaon Medical College.

This makes it the 11th medical college in Assam and the second in 2023 after the Kokrajhar Medical College. The classes for 100 MBBS students will commence from the 2023-24 academic session, taking the total number of MBBS seats in the state to 1,400.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news on Twitter and deemed it a “shot in the arm” for the healthcare sector.

A shot in the arm!



The Letter of Intent issued by @NMC_IND to Nagaon Medical College for 100 MBBS seats will boost to our efforts to improve healthcare.



It has become the State’s 11th medical college to receive Letter of Intent and 2nd this year after Kokrajhar Medical College. pic.twitter.com/s76pvlYVZL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 23, 2023

The private medical colleges need to provide a Bank Guarantee in favour of the NMC against the establishment of new medical colleges with an intake of 100 MBBS seats. This guarantee is valid for five years and should be issued by a nationalized/scheduled bank.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) is required to initiate action to grant formal permission for the increased intake/starting of the course at the college upon receipt of appropriate bank guarantee, if applicable, and undertaking/compliance letter fulfilling the conditions enumerated by the NMC.

The acceptance letter needs to be sent within one week of the issue of the letter to enable the MARB to issue the Letter of Permission for the academic year 2023-24.