IMPHAL: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Friday, inaugurated the Churachandpur medical college in Manipur.

The Churachandpur medical college is the first medical institute in all of the hill districts of Manipur.

“(It is) a milestone achievement and momentous day as Hon’ble Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Churachandpur medical college, the first medical college in the hill district of Manipur,” chief minister Biren Singh said.

The union home minister also inaugurated a 120-foot polo statue, the highest monument in the Northeast, above the hilltop of Ibudhou Marjing hills in Heingang, Imphal East district of Manipur on Friday.

“It’s a historic moment for the people of Manipur. The monument highlights the significance and revive the glory of Manipur as the birthplace of Polo,” Amit Shah said while inaugurating the statue.

Saying that Sagol Kangjei, the modern-day Polo game originated in Manipur, union home minister Amit Shah stated, “This will surely take the legacy forward and inspire more youngsters toward the game.”

Amit Shah also respects to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the former headquarters of the Indian National Army (INA) at Moirang in Manipur.