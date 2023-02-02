GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday (February 2), undertook a visit to Nagaon and Nalbari medical college and hospitals and took stock of the progress of both the medical colleges.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while visiting Nagaon medical college and hospitals visited the outpatient, in-patient departments and other facilities created in the medical college.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Nagaon.

During the visit the Assam chief minister also held an interaction with the faculty members.

The Assam chief minister said that state government is trying to start the academic activities and other treatment facilities in the medical colleges of Nagaon, Nalbari and Kokrajhar.

Referring to the inspection by a team of National Medical Council (NMC) in Kokrajhar medical college and hospital, and the likely inspection at Nagaon and Nalbari medical colleges, the Assam chief minister said that the state government has the plan of starting these colleges from this year.

Later, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Nalbari medical college along with state health and family welfare minister Keshab Mahanta and minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and took stock of different aspects including the treatment and academic facilities.

Also read: In Photos: G20 delegates at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

The Assam chief minister said that the physical progress of the hospital is very satisfactory as the medical college and hospital is getting ready for inspection by National Medical Council.

Talking to the faculty and other management functionaries of the hospital, the Assam chief minister asked all to play their role so that the medical college and hospital can meet NMC compliance with regard to faculty position and other ancillaries.

The Assam chief minister also said that since creating a robust public health care infrastructure with imparting quality medical education to the students are foremost commitments of the government, it is working wholeheartedly for setting up medical college and hospitals in the every district of the state.

Later, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while talking to media said that from Friday onwards, the state police will launch massive operations against those who got indulged in child marriage.

He said that those found guilty of marrying a child below 14 years of age will be tried under POCSO Act.