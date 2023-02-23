KOHIMA: NSCN-IM leader Lanuwati Jamir has been arrested for asking people not to vote for Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along.

Lanuwati Jamir had signed the NSCN-GRPN directive asking residents of Alongtaki constituency in Nagaland not to vote for state BJP chief Temjen Imna Along.

He was picked up by the Assam Rilfes late on Wednesday (February 22) night.

Later, custody of Jamir was transferred to the Nagaland police.

Notably, with election campaigning in the poll-bound Northeast state of Nagaland is in its last phase, the NSCN-GRPN issued a directive for the residents of the Alongtaki assembly constituency, asking the voters “not to vote” for Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along.

The NSCN-GRPN accused Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along of possessing an “anti Naga character”.

“Observing his anti Naga character, all the village of 30 Alongtaki Constituency are directed not to vote in favour of Mr Temjen Imna Along,” the NSCN-GRPN stated in its directive.

The NSCN-GRPN has warned the voters of “stern action” against those, who fail to comply with the directive.

“…stern action shall be initiated against the defaulters as per the Ahza of the NSCN/GPRN,” the NSCN-GRPN directive stated.

The directive also accused Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along of “trying his best to penetrate our land with Hinduism”.

“It has been learned that Mr Temjen Imna Along is an active member of RSS and trying his best to penetrate our land with Hinduism where we Nagas have made covenant with God that Nagaland is for Christ,” the directive added.

Notably, Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along has been fielded by the saffron party as its candidate from the Alongtaki constituency.

The BJP is contesting in 20 out of 60 assembly constituencies in Nagaland as per the party’s 20:40 seat sharing formula with the NDPP.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly is scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be done on March 2.