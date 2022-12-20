GANGTOK: The Northeast state of Sikkim is the least beneficial state across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Accoeding to data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Sikkim has built the least number of affordable houses.

Sikkim, with 183 dwellings, had built the least number of affordable urban housing units since the launch of the scheme in 2015.

Other than Sikkim, Meghalaya (1098), Goa (2814), and Arunachal Pradesh (3900) fared poorly in implementing the scheme.

An urban housing scheme that provides ‘pucca’, or concrete houses to eligible beneficiaries, the PMAY-U has four verticals — Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR), and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has benefitted the most under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Till November 30, Uttar Pradesh had built a total of 11.84 lakh dwellings under the affordable housing scheme.

Utrar Pradesh is followed by Gujarat (7.18 lakh), Maharashtra (6.58 lakh), and Andhra Pradesh (6.32 lakh).