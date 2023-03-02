Imphal: Assam Rifles Tengnoupal battalion, on Thursday, apprehended an alleged smuggler and seized a total of 10 gold biscuits weighing around 1.63 kgs worth approx Rs 1 crore in the international market from Khudengthabi.

The gold biscuits were allegedly being smuggled into the state from Myanmar through the Khudengthabi check post on the NH-102 passing Imphal to Moreh, Manipur’s last border town.

Troops of the Tengnoupal Battalion under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) foiled cross-border smuggling of Gold Biscuits at Private Vehicle Check Post (PVCP), Khudengthabi on Thursday, a defence wing press statement said.

During routine checking at PVCP, Khudengthabi, the troops of Assam Rifles recovered 10 suspected Gold Biscuits from a Van.

The Gold Biscuits were well-concealed in the vehicle’s Central Arm Rest. The individual was travelling from Moreh to Imphal, the statement stated.

The recovered Gold Biscuits weighed approximately 1660 gms and were assessed to be worth Rs 1 crore in the international market. The seized Gold Biscuits, along with the apprehended individual, were handed over to Customs Department, Moreh for further investigations, the statement added.