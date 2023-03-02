A couple, a woman with two infants and a poppy planter have been arrested and drugs worth approx Rs 5 crores in the international market have been recovered from them in the different anti-drug drives across the state during the past 24 hours, official sources said on Wednesday.

Manipur police arrested one Khupsian Kim @ Kimboi (30) from Gouchinkhup Veng of Churachandpur who was traveling with two infants was arrested along with suspected heroin powder weighing 4.27 Kg worth around Rs 4.5 crore in the international market at Trongwaobi, Bishnupur district on Wednesday, the sources said.

In another police action, one Md Noor Khan (33) and his wife Melody Haokip (21) from Golapati Imphal west district were also arrested with 7 grams of heroin and 374 WY tablets at Khoyathong, Imphal, the sources said.

Meantime, the Senapati district police also arrested one poppy cultivator R.S. Timon (38) from Upper Khamsom Village from his house at 1:30 AM on Tuesday. All the arrested persons have been handed over to the concerned police office for further legal actions, the sources added.