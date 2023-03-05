Guwahati: TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma said that his party is prepared to discuss a constitutional solution, but they must be formally invited by the BJP with respect.

His statement came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the BJP is ready to discuss issues that tribal people face in the state, but will not consider the demands of TIPRA Motha for a Greater Tipraland.

In response to the statement, “We are also prepared to have a conversation, but we are prepared to discuss a constitutional solution. We’ll come if you treat us with respect when you invite us. However, if you ask us to submit a post, we are not prepared. For this reason, TIPRA Motha was not formed.”

The TIPRA Motha chief added that if the saffron party welcomes them formally, they are prepared for talks, however only on condition, to discuss a “sacred arrangement”.

The TIPRA Motha has been fighting for tribal rights in the state of Tripura and is now seeking a constitutional solution to the problems.