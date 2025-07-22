IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in three districts of Meghalaya

Shillong: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Wednesday in three districts of Meghalaya, warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

The alert covers East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Jaintia Hills districts.

According to the IMD, the region is expected to witness intense spells of rain, which may lead to landslides, flash floods, and road blockages in vulnerable areas.

The department has also issued a yellow alert for Thursday, indicating the possibility of continued heavy rainfall in parts of the state.

An orange alert indicates the need for preparedness due to potentially disruptive weather conditions. Authorities have advised residents to exercise caution and avoid travel during periods of intense rainfall.

Officials have also called for public cooperation to reduce risks and ensure safety during the adverse weather conditions.