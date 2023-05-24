Guwahati: A man from Delhi was detained by a team of the government railway police (GRP) on charges of carrying “smuggled” gold biscuits at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati. Assam.

The accused was held from the Kaziranga Express based on information that the gold being carried was for smuggling.

The man identified as Bikash Goyal, is a resident of Rohini in Delhi.

He was supposed to take the gold biscuits there.

The GRP in total found biscuits from the accused.

According to reports, the accused after being caught, said that he got the gold from a person near AT Road in Paltan Bazar.

The accused is currently being questioned to track his connections with smuggling rackets.