Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the state government has taken a significant step towards empowering women by deciding to establish a new battalion in the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) consisting solely of women troopers.

Initially, plans were made to raise two new TSR battalions with 10 reserved positions for women.

However, the state government has now resolved to form an entire battalion comprising women soldiers in the Tripura State Rifles. A battalion typically consists of 1,000 soldiers and is led by a commandant, equivalent in rank to a Superintendent of Police in the Tripura Police Service.

Saha also highlighted the government’s forthcoming Tripura Medical Tourism Policy, aimed at enhancing the healthcare infrastructure.

The policy will focus not only on improving services in modern medicine hospitals but also on promoting AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) practices. Under the policy, Ayurveda Parks will be established in various regions of the state, and the number of Naturopathy and Panchakarma centers will be expanded.

During the NITI Aayog governing council meeting, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of industrial growth in Tripura.

Saha emphasized the state’s positive transformation in attracting investments and acknowledged Tripura’s recognition in the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) Report as an emerging business ecosystem.

The Chief Minister informed the NITI Aayog meeting about the government’s efforts to provide skilled manpower to industries. A recent skill survey was conducted to identify gaps, based on which policies will be formulated to offer training in areas that enhance the employability of job seekers.

Additionally, Saha presented a comprehensive report on the state government’s performance in centrally-funded projects during the Chief Ministers’ meeting.

The report highlighted data and statistics related to central schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, and other flagship initiatives.