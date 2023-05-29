AGARTALA: An upbeat Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday said the meeting of BJP Chief Ministers called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda in New Delhi was a grand success.

The agenda of the meeting centred on the strategy and tactics for the upcoming Lok Sabha election and achievements of the BJP-ruled states.

Besides Dr Saha, three MPs of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, Pratima Bhowmik and Rebati Tripura also attended the meeting.

A concrete nationwide strategy was formed to fight the up-coming Lok Sabha elections in a united and cohesive manner.

Though the Chief Minister did not deliver a full-fledged speech, Dr Saha gave a brief overview on the state of affairs in Tripura.

Dr Saha also met important central ministers and managed to rope in two major commitments for Tripura.

While speaking to media persons here after arrival from Delhi, Dr Saha said Tripura has been promised one lakh more houses for BPL families under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) which will be constructed across the state.

Besides, an AIIMS like hospital will be set up in Tripura soon,

However, the Chief Minister did not specify whether the hospital will be new one or whether the existing Tripura Medical College will be upgraded.