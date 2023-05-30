AIZAWL: The Forum for Protection of Non-Mizos has claimed that Mizoram-based students’ body, Young Mizo Association (YMA), on May 15 last issued a warning to around 91 non-Mizo businessmen to shut down their business estalishments.

The Forum for Protection of Non-Mizos said that 91 shops, mostly belongly to Bengali and Hindi speaking people, have been closed in Mizoram.

The forum in a press conference in Assam’s Silchar claimed that YMA’s notice, written in Mizo language, asked all the businessmen, mostly Bengali and Hindi speaking, to close their shops immediately.

“Following the notice, all the 91 shops have been closed and the other shopkeepers are afraid that they might face the same in future,” said Sankar Dey, chief of the forum.

Mewnwhile, a Mizoram Merchants Association on Monday alleged that a non-tribal and a non-resident of Mizoram is entitled to run a business within the state only with an ILP permit that has a validity of two years.

The association received support from various Assam-based organizations and political leaders.

Members of the All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association (ACKHSA), Barak Democratic Front (BDF), the Congress and some locals condemned YMA for this alleged order.

Non-Mizo entrepreneurs have alleged that there seems to be no law and order in Mizoram where Indian citizens are being discriminated openly.

“The state has an elected government but it seems, a student organization is running a parallel government there.

“We appeal to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister of to intervene,” they pleaded.

Responding to this, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), one of Mizoram’s biggest social organizations, while admitting that notices were issued but there is no intention to target the non-Mizos specifically.