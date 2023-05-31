Guwahati: Eight individuals have been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a forest department during a clash over alleged timber smuggling in Goalpara, Assam.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bhadreswar Rabha, Mohen Rabha, Dulal Rabha, Suraj Rabha, Prahlad Rabha, Ananda Rabha, Prafulla Rabha, and Rajni Rabha. They are currently held at Dudhnoi Police Station in the Goalpara district.

The altercation occurred at Krishnai Salpara Darapara in Goalpara during a forest department operation against illegal timber smuggling.

Suspected timber smugglers attacked the team with sharp weapons. Local residents reportedly joined in the attack after the officials had seized a tractor and a stash of timber intended for discreet smuggling the previous night.

During the clash, the smugglers looted the forest department officials, stealing their mobile phones and two gold rings.

The deceased forest department officer has been identified as Rajbir Ahmed.

The three injured officers, Mobinur Rahman, Najrul Islam, and Mustafa Ali, were promptly rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention and are currently undergoing treatment.

After being rescued from the incident spot, Rajbir Ahmed was initially admitted to Solace Hospital in Goalpara but was later transferred to Excel Care Hospital in Guwahati for advanced treatment, where he was sadly pronounced dead.