Guwahati: The Kamrup district and sessions court on Tuesday ordered a stay on the suspension of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader Dibyajyoti Medhi and the disbanding of the Dimoria unit of the AASU.

The stay comes after Medhi challenged the AASU central leadership’s decision to suspend him from the organization for alleging that non-students and people who have passed the eligible age are holding leadership positions in the AASU.

Medhi had submitted a list of 55 AASU members to the court, claiming that they were not eligible to hold leadership positions as they were not students or had passed the eligible age.

The Dimoria College AASU unit was disbanded by the organization’s central leadership for allegedly flouting organizational discipline by inviting the Governor during Rongali Bihu celebrations at the college.

Medhi accused the leadership of favouritism for not taking any action when the Lakhimpur and Dhekiajuli units of AASU invited MLA Manab Deka and cabinet minister Ashok Singhal respectively during Bihu celebrations.

“AASU is bringing down its own constitutional values. Non-students and those who have gone past the age are holding leadership positions and this has brought disrepute among the student community,” Medhi said.

He has asserted that the AASU central leadership is illegally formed and has filed a case in the lower court.