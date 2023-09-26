Guwahati: Massive fire reported in the Kalgachia Bazar in Barpeta district on Assam on Tuesday evening.

Several shops were reported to have been turned to ashes in the fire.

The fire reportedly started from a jewellery shop owing to a suspected short circuit.

However, the exact cause of the fire is not known.

Locals tried to put down the fire using buckets of water.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and after an hour of effort with the help of locals, the fire department brought the fire under control.

The fire according to some locals started around 7 pm in the evening.

It has been estimated that a loss of around Rs 50-60 lakh was seen in the fire.

Further investigation is on regarding the fire.