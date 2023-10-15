Dibrugarh: In a month-long endeavor, Sudir Paul, a 68-year-old craftsman, has been meticulously perfecting his idol-making craft. Following in his father Niti Paul’s footsteps, Sudir Paul has expressed his joy at continuing the family tradition, despite the fact that the third generation of the family has shown little interest in the age-old family trade.

Dibrugarh’s Rudra Shilpi is a renowned establishment for crafting traditional idols and has consistently thrived during the festivities of Durga Puja and Kali Puja. Located in Ashit Nagar, Dibrugarh, this shop has garnered orders from the majority of Durga Puja organizers in the area.

Sudir Paul, a graduate in commerce (B.Com), decided to embrace his father’s profession due to his deep-rooted connection with the craft since childhood. He had observed his father meticulously fashioning idols throughout his formative years.

Reflecting on the current situation, Sudir Paul remarked, “This year, our business is flourishing. The past two years were marred by the challenges posed by Covid-19. However, we have managed to bounce back, crafting 21 idols this year.”

“The skyrocketing prices of materials sourced from West Bengal have been a challenge. We need to employ four to five artisans for each idol, most of whom come from West Bengal. This time, we have five artisans from West Bengal staying with us, sharing our meals,” he said.

“The cost of ornaments has also surged. Regrettably, we have had to raise our prices due to the lack of alternatives. The inflation has posed a significant challenge to the idol-making business. The highest price we’ve charged for a single idol is Rs 40, 000,” Paul continued.

He went on to emphasize their commitment to using eco-friendly materials, which are safe for the environment.

Sudir Paul explained, “Idols made from non-eco-friendly materials can lead to river pollution. We are deeply concerned about river pollution and ensure that all our materials are environmentally friendly and non-harmful to aquatic life.”

“Our preparations for crafting idols commence as early as April. It is a time-consuming process. Workers begin arriving in April and stay until after Kali Puja. They return for Saraswati Puja. Our skilled artisans have a strong rapport with us, and they return each year,” Paul added.

Sudir Paul’s son, Sukanta Paul, who holds an MSc degree from Dibrugarh University, has, however, shown no inclination to join the family business, marking the third generation of the Paul family.

Speaking about his decision, Sukanta shared, “My father, a graduate himself, has been devoted to our traditional family business. I’ve witnessed his unwavering dedication and hard work. To fulfill orders on time, he often works tirelessly with his team. However, I have not yet made up my mind to follow in our family’s footsteps.”