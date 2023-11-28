Guwahati: A Special Task Force (STF) seized a huge quantity of suspected heroin in Changsari of Kamrup in Assam on Tuesday.

As per reports, the suspected drugs were seized based on an input present with the STF.

Based on the input, the STF and a police team had intercepted a pick-up truck.

The internment led to the apprehension of two individuals identified as Sonu Ali and Arjun Basfore.

Further checking them, the team found that they were in possession of a substantial 1.8 kilograms of heroin.

The seized drug is said to be worth more than Rs 10 crores in the international market.

The accused have been taken into custody for further investigation regarding the seizure.