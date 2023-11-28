GUWAHATI: The Assam pavilion has been adjudged second for excellence in display in the category of “State Government and Union Territory” at the 42nd edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF), 2023, held at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

The trade fair, which began on November 14, concluded on Monday (November 27).

In the mega trade fair, a total of 28 states and union territories participated along with 13 foreign countries besides big corporate houses.

Director of the Assam pavilion at IITF, 2023, Santanu Deuri, received the silver medal from Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Pradeep Singh Kharola.

Odisha bagged the gold while Rajasthan received the bronze medal. Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were the focus states while Bihar and Kerala were partner states.

The Assam pavilion showcased numerous products manufactured locally by women artisans and entrepreneurs under the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-United by Trade’.

The Assam pavilion also showcased the rich cultural heritage, handicrafts and handlooms of the state which were a great attraction for visitors at the trade fair.

A total of 37 stalls had been opened in the Assam pavilion where famous handloom, government-owned handicrafts and handlooms outlets along with various departments and agencies of the state government participated.

A slew of initiatives of the Assam government like ‘One District One Product,’ GI products such as Assam lemon, Gamusa, Muga silk etc. along with traditional dresses of the state, ‘Ease of Doing Business,’ Assam start-ups, etc were promoted in the fair.

The Assam pavilion had witnessed lakh of footfalls, including students from various educational institutes in and around Delhi, and a sale turnover to the tune of around Rs52 lakh from locally made products.