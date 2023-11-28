Guwahati: Flight operations at Rupasi Airport in western Assam‘s Dhubri district have come to a standstill following the suspension of services by Flybig, the sole flight operator on the route.

The low-cost airline, which operated flights under the UDAN scheme on the Guwahati-Rupasi-Kolkata route, suspended its operations last week, causing significant inconvenience to flyers in the region.

“The abrupt suspension of flights from the airport has caused immense problems for passengers. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Assam government should take immediate steps to restore the flight service,” said a local flyer.

The revival of Rupasi Airport in 2021 after a 35-year hiatus had brought much excitement to the region. However, the suspension of services by Flybig has dampened the spirits of residents who were relying on the air connectivity.

“Our happiness was short-lived as the only airline operating flights to and from the airport suspended its services last week,” lamented a resident.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had initiated regular flight services at Rupasi Airport under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) on May 8, 2021.

M/s. Flybig airline was awarded routes under the UDAN-Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik scheme of the Government of India to operate flight services at Rupsi through a bidding process.

The AAI had redeveloped the World War II-era airstrip in Assam at an estimated cost of Rs. 69 crore.

The suspension of flights by Flybig has left passengers with limited travel options, forcing them to rely on road and rail transportation.

Locals have urged the AAI and the Assam government to expedite efforts to restore flight services at Rupasi Airport to address the connectivity needs of the region.