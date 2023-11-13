GUWAHATI: The Assam government is planning to build a Kamakhya Temple in Maharashtra.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (November 13).

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde already gave a green signal to the project.

“When Eknath Shinde came to Assam, I proposed building a Kamakhya Temple and also a Namghar in Maharashtra,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“He agreed to my proposal and invited me to visit Mumbai and have an in-depth discussion about the project,” the Assam CM said.

The Assam chief minister further said that he is “looking forward to meet the Maharashtra CM very soon,” and discuss about the project.

According to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam government plans to build the proposed Kamakhya Temple on a piece of land that it owns near Mumbai.