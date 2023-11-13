GUWAHATI: A middle-aged woman at Kokrajhar district in Assam was reportedly murdered by a man on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

The incident allegedly took place at Bhogjhara Samarpur village in Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The deceased woman has been identified as Marshila Murmu.

Murmu was allegedly killed by a person namely Lakhan Tudu of Phulkumari village in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

Tudu was held by the locals in the village and was handed over to the police.

According to reports, the accused has confessed of committing the crime.