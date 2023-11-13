SILCHAR: A huge quantity of explosives have been recovered by the security forces at Silchar town in Cachar district of Assam’s Barak Valley.

The explosive materials were recovered by the security forces in Silchar town of Assam on Monday (November 13).

As many as 97 detonators and 96 fuses were recovered in a joint operation by the Assam police and the central reserve police force (CRPF).

The recovered items were concealed inside a bag.

One person has also been arrested by the forces in Assam in connection with the recovery of the explosives.

The accused was arrested from Silchar-Kalain road in Cachar district of Assam.

Meanwhile, the Assam police has initiated an investigation in connection with the recovery of the explosives.

(More details awaited)