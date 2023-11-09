GUWAHATI: “Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has lost his mental balance.”

This statement was made by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Nitish Kumar is threat to Bihar calling for immediate removal of Nitish from the CM position.

“I think he (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) has lost his mental balance. His party should remove him from the CM post,” said Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma.

He added: “A chief minister with a lost mental balance is a threat.”

Also read: Assam student wins bronze medal in Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition

The Assam chief minister made this statement amid the ongoing row over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s remarks over birth control and women’s education.

On November 07, while speaking on the floor of the Assembly, the Bihar chief minister said women should be educated as it would enable them to avoid sexual intercourse resulting in pregnancy.