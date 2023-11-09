Dibrugarh: Chaitanyamoi Chetia a class 9 student of St Joseph’s High School, Moranhat in Charaideo district has won the bronze medal in the prestigious Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition — 2023.

The topic of his essay was “Does age matter?” The competition, organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society in London, received an overwhelming response with a record-breaking 34,924 entries.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC) is the world’s oldest international writing competition for schools organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society since 1883 in the name of Her Majesty the Late Queen.

In the past decade alone, the competition has engaged over 1,70,000 young people, over 5,000 schools and around 1,000 volunteer judges.

Many past winners have gone on to become leaders in their respective fields, including Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Mei Fong and the late renowned author Elspeth Huxley CBE.

Chaitanyamoi, the talented 14-year-old has been passionate about writing since the age of eight and has previously received several awards in international essay writing competitions.

In 2019, he earned the Silver medal in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition on the theme “A Connected Commonwealth.”

Furthermore, in 2021, he received a consolation prize from the Ministry of Education, Malaysia, in the ASiS International Essay Writing Competition for his outstanding piece on the theme “Conserving our Precious Birdlife – Hornbills: A Global Perspective.”

Apart from his achievements in essay writing, Chaitanyamoi also showcases his storytelling skills on platforms such as storyhouse.org, reflections.live, and Voice-of-Views-Takhte.in.