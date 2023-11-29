GUWAHATI: An elderly man in Guwahati, Assam was robbed of Rs 50,000 in cash by a gang of four to five suspects on a running bus on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the victim, Uttam Bhattacharya was travelling from Six Mile towards Khanapara on a bus bearing registration AS-01-GC-9900.

The suspects, who were dressed in plain clothes, boarded the bus at the Last Gate bus stop and surrounded Bhattacharya, taking advantage of the crowd.

Bhattacharya said that the suspects deboarded the bus at the next stoppage, and only then did he realize that his bag containing the cash was missing.

He was returning home after visiting a government office related to his holding number when the incident took place.

Police are investigating the matter and are trying to identify the suspects.