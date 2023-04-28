AIZAWL: A total of 73 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming elections to Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, an official said on Thursday.

Polling for the 20-member council will be held on May 9 next.

Lawngtlai additional deputy commissioner and returning officer Abraham Beirazi Khithie said 73 candidates will now contest the polls with the withdrawal of an independent candidate on Wednesday.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature ended on Thursday.

Also read: Mizoram: BJP stages protest against alleged financial mismanagement in Chakma Autonomous District Council

The ruling party in the state Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP and Congress each have fielded candidates in 20 seats, while main opposition party, Zoram People Movement (ZPM) fielded in 13 seats.

Of the 20 MNF nominees, 10 are incumbent members and one incumbent member and former minister Nirupam Chakma are among the BJP nominees.

The ZPM fielded five incumbent members, including former Chief Executive Member (CEM), Buddha Lila Chakma.

Congress on the other hand, has one incumbent member among its 20 nominees.

A total of 35,885 electorates, including 17,677 female voters will exercise their franchise in the polls where EVM will be used.

Also read: Mizoram: Governor’s rule imposed in Chakma Autonomous District Council

There are 70 polling stations within Chakma council.

Khithie said that the road condition between Lawngtlai and some polling stations are poor and earth excavators have been deployed along such roads to ensure smooth movement of polling officials.

Counting of votes will be held on May 11.